iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Stake Lowered by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.75% of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMLF. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 265.2% in the third quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 133,518 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 413,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,552,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $53.92. 2,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,030. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $43.93 and a twelve month high of $56.55.

