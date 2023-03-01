iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.78

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.78 and last traded at $71.11, with a volume of 1958148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.09.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average of $71.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,590,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,556,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,826,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

