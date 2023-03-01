iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 122.7% from the January 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 158,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 155,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 49,817 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

ENZL traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 233,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,655. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.16. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $56.99.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

