iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Down 81.4% in February

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the January 31st total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LDEM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.77. 890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,674. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $56.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.40.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.694 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

