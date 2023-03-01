iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Raised by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,969. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.10. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $103.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

