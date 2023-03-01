iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Shares Purchased by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 159,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SUSB stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,188. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.048 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.