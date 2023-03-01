iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Family Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,740,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,573,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after buying an additional 668,247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,870,000 after buying an additional 296,691 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after buying an additional 271,137 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $73.22. 240,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,500. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.90. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.25.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

