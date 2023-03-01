iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,600 shares, an increase of 510.8% from the January 31st total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 983,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.37. 408,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,763. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.58.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,125,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 150,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,303,000.

