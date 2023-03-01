iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,600 shares, an increase of 510.8% from the January 31st total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 983,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.37. 408,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,763. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.58.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
