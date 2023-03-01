iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Stock Position Lifted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 606.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,881 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,854. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.38. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $143.15.

