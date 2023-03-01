iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:PGM) Trading 1.6% Higher

iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:PGM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.71 and last traded at $45.71. 204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:PGM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 7.00% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

