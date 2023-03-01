iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN – Get Rating) rose 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.86 and last traded at $33.86. Approximately 10,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 41,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.86% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

