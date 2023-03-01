Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 58,393 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,268% compared to the average volume of 1,734 call options.

Insider Transactions at NOV

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NOV by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 108,845 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NOV by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOV Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on NOV. Cowen upped their price objective on NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

NYSE:NOV opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 1.88. NOV has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.