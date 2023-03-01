Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 58,393 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,268% compared to the average volume of 1,734 call options.
Insider Transactions at NOV
In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NOV by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 108,845 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NOV by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NOV Stock Performance
NYSE:NOV opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 1.88. NOV has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.
NOV Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.
NOV Company Profile
NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.
See Also
