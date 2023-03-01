Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Valvoline (VVV)

Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/24/2023 – Valvoline was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Valvoline was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/8/2023 – Valvoline had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Valvoline had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2023 – Valvoline was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of VVV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.20. 1,010,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,741. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 126.78% and a net margin of 16.71%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 16.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 707,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 97,610 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 6.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 262,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth $91,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 147.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

