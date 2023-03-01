Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a growth of 163.6% from the January 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IIM stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $15.29.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 93,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 31,210 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 17,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

