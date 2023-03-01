Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a growth of 163.6% from the January 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of IIM stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $15.29.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM)
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
- Which Dollar Store, If Any, is Worth Your Investment Dollars?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.