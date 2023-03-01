Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 694,100 shares, an increase of 477.5% from the January 31st total of 120,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISDX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.38. 338,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,542. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $30.61.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISDX. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $330,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $453,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.