Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWP traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $90.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,496. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.81. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $72.41 and a 52-week high of $92.03.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 68,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth about $217,000.

