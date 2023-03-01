Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KBWP traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $90.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,496. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.81. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $72.41 and a 52-week high of $92.03.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF
