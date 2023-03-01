Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Down 71.3% in February

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the January 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSJS traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $20.88. 2,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,397. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter.

