Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Down 71.3% in February

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the January 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BSJS traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $20.88. 2,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,397. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
