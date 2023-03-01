Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Purchased by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.46. 324,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,207. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.36.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

