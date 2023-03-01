Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Short Interest Up 126.1% in February

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, an increase of 126.1% from the January 31st total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.84. The stock had a trading volume of 121,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,777. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
