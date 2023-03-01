Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Invacare to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Invacare Stock Performance
Invacare has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invacare
About Invacare
Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

