Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Invacare to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Invacare alerts:

Invacare Stock Performance

Invacare has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invacare

About Invacare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invacare by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,575,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Invacare by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 99,093 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Invacare by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 573,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 173,592 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.