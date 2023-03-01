Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 23.8% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ INTU traded down $6.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $401.17. 1,349,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,576. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $507.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.68.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 45.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,631 shares of company stock worth $1,488,086 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.