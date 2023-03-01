International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.00 Per Share

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12.

International Seaways has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Seaways to earn $8.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INSW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.41. The company had a trading volume of 259,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,067. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.11. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

Several brokerages have weighed in on INSW. TheStreet raised International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $254,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,967.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,725.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $416,125. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in International Seaways by 825.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 16,514 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Stories

