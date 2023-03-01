International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 168 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 168 ($2.03) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IAG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.65) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 165.33 ($2.00).
International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance
Shares of IAG opened at GBX 154.80 ($1.87) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,740.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 154.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 130.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 90.47 ($1.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 173.58 ($2.09).
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.
