Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Interface had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Interface updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Interface Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TILE traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 259,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $546.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TILE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,600,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,335,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Interface by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Interface by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,646,000 after acquiring an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Interface by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,476,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,035,000 after acquiring an additional 57,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 214,547 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

