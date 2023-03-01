Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Fairholme Capital Management LLC

Fairholme Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 585,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.5% of Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 46.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

INTC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.20. 37,935,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,937,348. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

