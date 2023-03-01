Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $3,650,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,389,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Seagen stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.69. 2,803,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,375. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.45 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.45 and a 200 day moving average of $138.29. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $183.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Seagen from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Seagen from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Seagen in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Seagen by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

