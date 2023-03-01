Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $3,650,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,389,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Seagen Trading Up 0.9 %
Seagen stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.69. 2,803,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,375. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.45 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.45 and a 200 day moving average of $138.29. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $183.00.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Seagen in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Seagen by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seagen (SGEN)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.