Insider Selling: Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) CFO Sells 35,741 Shares of Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Levine sold 35,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $199,077.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,151,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,465.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Payoneer Global Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,479,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,665. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $8.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.36.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

