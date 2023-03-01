Insider Selling: Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) CFO Sells 35,741 Shares of Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Levine sold 35,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $199,077.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,151,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,465.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Payoneer Global Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,479,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,665. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $8.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Payoneer Global (PAYO)
