Insider Selling: Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) President Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Rating) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $41,808.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 30,822 shares in the company, valued at $805,378.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSBIP traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.45 and a 12 month high of $27.10.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

