Insider Selling: HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Insider Sells 52,907 Shares of Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.64), for a total value of £334,901.31 ($404,128.53).

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 637.30 ($7.69) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £127.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,297.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 653.80 ($7.89). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 583.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 526.55.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 4,489.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About HSBC

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.54) to GBX 780 ($9.41) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 775 ($9.35) price objective on HSBC in a report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 770 ($9.29) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 730.50 ($8.82).

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.