Insider Selling: HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Insider Sells 52,907 Shares of Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.64), for a total value of £334,901.31 ($404,128.53).
Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 637.30 ($7.69) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £127.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,297.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 653.80 ($7.89). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 583.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 526.55.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 4,489.80%.
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
