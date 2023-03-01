Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Up 6%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 666,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,604,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
Innoviz Technologies Trading Down 14.9 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.57. The stock has a market cap of $548.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.59.
Innoviz Technologies Company Profile
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
