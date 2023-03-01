Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.59

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.59 and last traded at $58.55, with a volume of 878882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 5.41%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at $10,887,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

