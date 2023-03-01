Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Short Interest Update

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Indivior Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:INVVY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.46. 1,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.70. Indivior has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.28.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, and Subutex Tablet. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Rest of World, and United Kingdom.

