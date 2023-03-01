ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 3.1%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 1,351,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,094,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 6.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 168.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 11.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

