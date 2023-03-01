IMAX (IMAX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IMAX (NYSE: IMAX) recently:

2/28/2023 – IMAX had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – IMAX had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $20.00 to $22.00.

2/23/2023 – IMAX had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2023 – IMAX had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – IMAX had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – IMAX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

1/17/2023 – IMAX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

IMAX traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 845,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,787. The company has a market cap of $995.21 million, a PE ratio of -47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.97 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. Research analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $103,560.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in IMAX by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 1,905.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

