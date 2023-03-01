Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC) Shares Sold by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 899,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,500 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 2.09% of Iconic Sports Acquisition worth $9,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICNC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,348,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,014,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 342,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 117,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 65,549 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ICNC stock remained flat at $10.46 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 933,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,761. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.47.

About Iconic Sports Acquisition

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp.

