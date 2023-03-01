Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Trading 1.4% Higher

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 104.90 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 103.40 ($1.25). 561,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 749,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.23).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HYVE has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.51) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Hyve Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of £300.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,140.00 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 77.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 67.16.

About Hyve Group

Hyve Group Plc engages in in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates through Ed Tech and Natural Resources; Retail, Manufacturing, and Engineering; and RetailTech and FinTech segments. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Central Asia, Easter and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally.

