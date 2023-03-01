Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $1,230,590.94 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $1,230,590.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,384.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Peter Sears also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 27th, Peter Sears sold 7,805 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $907,097.10.
Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.1 %
H traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.39. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $119.37.
Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $10,402,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,151,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,133,000 after purchasing an additional 169,752 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $67,394,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on H. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.43.
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.
