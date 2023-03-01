Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $1,230,590.94 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $1,230,590.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,384.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Sears also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Peter Sears sold 7,805 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $907,097.10.

H traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.39. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $119.37.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.78) EPS. Hyatt Hotels’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $10,402,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,151,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,133,000 after purchasing an additional 169,752 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $67,394,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on H. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.43.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

