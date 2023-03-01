Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Trading Up 10.6% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) shares were up 10.6% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $77.96 and last traded at $77.61. Approximately 45,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 127,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.19.

The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HURN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after buying an additional 535,936 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,388,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 858,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,872,000 after buying an additional 274,508 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,300,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.82.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.