Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Trading Up 10.6% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) shares were up 10.6% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $77.96 and last traded at $77.61. Approximately 45,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 127,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.19.
The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HURN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group
Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.82.
Huron Consulting Group Company Profile
Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- From Betty Crocker to Blue Buffalo, General Mills Looks Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.