HUNT (HUNT) Price Reaches $0.42 on Top Exchanges

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One HUNT token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. HUNT has a market cap of $82.60 million and $12.47 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.26 or 0.00423355 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,709.87 or 0.28618125 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT launched on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

