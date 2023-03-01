HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. HP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.20-$3.60 EPS.

HP Price Performance

HPQ traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.86. 4,147,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,604,875. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. HP has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HP will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,941.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of HP by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,150,782 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,921,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in HP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

