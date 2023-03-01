Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) and PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) Head to Head Survey

Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) and PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Houston American Energy and PetroQuest Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houston American Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

12.6% of Houston American Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Houston American Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Houston American Energy and PetroQuest Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy $1.33 million 23.89 -$1.02 million N/A N/A PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04

Houston American Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PetroQuest Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Houston American Energy has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Houston American Energy and PetroQuest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy -52.84% -8.93% -8.58% PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76%

Summary

PetroQuest Energy beats Houston American Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About PetroQuest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

