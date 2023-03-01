Horizon Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 114.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in MSCI by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE MSCI traded down $5.11 on Wednesday, reaching $517.04. The company had a trading volume of 29,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,187. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $512.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.94. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.10.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.