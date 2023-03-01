Horizon Investments LLC Has $777,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after purchasing an additional 606,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,043,000 after purchasing an additional 111,152 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,143,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,835,000 after purchasing an additional 308,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.6 %

KMB traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $124.34. 91,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,205. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.49 and its 200-day moving average is $128.38.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.