Horizon Investments LLC Buys 2,548 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 65,826 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Southern by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 856.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after buying an additional 712,443 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 199,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,584. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Stock Down 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.46.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,552. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.