Hooked Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $79.59 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $2.45 or 0.00010386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $122.27 million and approximately $79.59 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hooked Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.13 or 0.00426010 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,768.13 or 0.28795479 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 2.40749297 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $48,485,026.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hooked Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hooked Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.