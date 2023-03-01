Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the January 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Performance

Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,715. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

Further Reading

