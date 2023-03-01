Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Given New $185.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HON. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.9 %

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.24. 1,165,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,688. The stock has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.66. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,534 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,592,000 after acquiring an additional 741,605 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

