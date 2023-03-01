holoride (RIDE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.29 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. holoride has a market cap of $30.29 million and $171,063.67 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,636.29 or 0.06978373 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00074662 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00028639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00053339 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00025471 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.04925579 USD and is down -7.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $249,089.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.