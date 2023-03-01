Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Update

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 2,860.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 58 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 57 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Holcim stock remained flat at $12.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 35,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,844. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

