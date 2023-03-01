HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP decreased its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Insider Activity

HF Sinclair Price Performance

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DINO traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,435. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day moving average is $55.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.